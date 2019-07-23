15-Year-Old Raped, Murdered In Odisha; Naked Body Found: Police

In a separate case, another girl was gangraped in Odisha. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed while another was gang raped in separate incidents in Odisha's Sundargarh district, the police said today.

The naked body of the girl was found on the bank of a river, Inspector-in-charge of Hemgiri police station, Sradhanjali Behera said.

The girl had gone missing on the evening of July 20 and her family reported the matter to the police the next day. Her body was found today morning.

"We have just recovered the body. Early signs show it could be a case of rape and murder. So far no one has been arrested," police said.

In the second incident, another girl was gangraped in Odisha. Though the rape happened at 13 days ago, the girl, threatened by the accused, didn't report it.

The girl told the police that about 8 men took her away while she was watching a marriage procession near her house. The accused took the girl to an isolated place. The police have arrested two people on the girl's complaint.

Special teams have already been formed and several places are being raided as part of investigation in the case.

The incidents have come to light two days after an eight-year-old girl was found lying unconscious near a garbage dump with injury marks on her body on Sunday. It is suspected that she was raped.

