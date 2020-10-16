15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang Raped In UP's Kanpur Village: Police

The medical examination report of the survivor is awaited, the police said (Representational)

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men on Thursday at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the girl had gone to a field, said police officer Ashok Kumar.

Two persons identified as Govind Balmiki, 19, and Ajay alias Shiv-Bodhan, 30, raped her in the field, he added.

The girl, somehow, managed to reach home and told her parents about the incident, he said, adding, the police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act on the parent's complaint on Friday.

The medical examination of the survivor was conducted at the Community Health Centre but the report is awaited, Mr Kumar said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Dr Preetinder Singh said the police acted promptly and arrested the accused.