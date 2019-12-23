15-Year-Old Kills After Cops Allegedly Refused To File Complaint: Report

The police have refuted the allegation leveled by the father

A 15-year-old rape victim committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district after the police allegedly refused to register the complaint, the victim's father has claimed.

According to the teenager's father, his daughter was kidnapped and raped by Bachu Sukhram Bundela, a resident of the Ashapur village.

After the incident, when he and his daughter went to the Kakadda police post and subsequently to Maheshwar police station, the police refused to lodge their complaint and instead questioned the character of his daughter.

The police have refuted the allegation leveled by the father, with senior police official Shashikant Kankane saying that "a woman police officer had gone for investigation in connection with the rape incident. The victim was asked to come to the police station to report but she did not."

"We have registered the case, and the accused (Bundela) has been arrested," he added.

Kankane said that the woman had consumed pesticide and died during treatment at the district hospital.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)