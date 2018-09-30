15-Year-Old Allegedly Kidnapped, Stabbed To Death By Friends In Patna

The boy's friends intoxicated him and then stabbed him to death. (Representational)

A 15-year-boy was allegedly kidnapped and stabbed to death in Patna by three of his friends, police said on Saturday.

City Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar said the boy, a student of class 10, was kidnapped three days ago while returning home from a coaching institute. He was stabbed to death the same evening for allegedly harassing one of the boys' girlfriend.

The boy's body was found in a bush behind the boundary wall of RPS College under Rupaspur police station area of the capital city, Mr Kumar said.

Son of a homeopathy doctor, the boy had gone for his classes on September 27 but did not return home and a police complaint was lodged.

His parents received a phone from the kidnappers the next day. They demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. Police said the boy was already dead by then. They traced phone calls and arrested the boy's friends.

The boy was taken to a secluded spot, given intoxicants and was stabbed later. Police have also recovered two knives which they believe were used in the killing said.

