13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Father In UP

According to the police complaint, the accused returned to his house in an intoxicated condition.

13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Father In UP

The police have registered a case against the accused. (Representational)

Bahraich:

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter, the police said.  

The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested in the morning, Circle Officer Triyambak Nath Dubey said.

According to the complaint, the accused returned to his house in an intoxicated condition and raped the girl. 

After hearing the girl's cries, family members and neighbours rushed to save her. The girl's mother told the police that her husband had tried to rape the girl earlier too. 

The police have registered a case against the accused.  

Comments
minor rapeUP rape cases

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News