13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Father In UP

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter, the police said.

The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested in the morning, Circle Officer Triyambak Nath Dubey said.

According to the complaint, the accused returned to his house in an intoxicated condition and raped the girl.

After hearing the girl's cries, family members and neighbours rushed to save her. The girl's mother told the police that her husband had tried to rape the girl earlier too.

The police have registered a case against the accused.