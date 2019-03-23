120 Kg Gold Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized From Car In UP's Modinagar: Cops

Four people, including an employee, driver and two security guards have been arrested in the case. (FILE)

Police on Friday seized 120 kg of gold worth around Rs 40 crore from a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar area.

"We received information in the morning regarding the vehicle carrying over 100 kg gold. Following this, we stopped the car during checking. The gold was being transported from Delhi to a factory in Haridwar," a senior police officer told news agency ANI.

"The four persons are in police custody. We are checking the documents they were carrying in the car. So far, we have learned that the gold was taken to Haridwar for a jewellery firm Kundan," the officer added.

The Income Tax Department has been informed about the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

