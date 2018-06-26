12-Year-Old Girl, Cousin Drown In Rajasthan While Trying To Save Goat

The boy had jumped after the girl to save her but he, too, drowned. (Representational)

A girl and her 9-year-old cousin drowned in a rivulet at Dobri village in Jhalawar district this morning, while trying to save their goat.

Girija Bheel, aged 12 and her cousin Kanhaiya Bheel were grazing their goats near their home, when one of the animals fell in the rivulet. On noticing it, the girl rushed to save the goat but drowned, the SHO of Raipur police station said.

When Mr Kanhaiya saw that Ms Girija was drowning, he jumped into the rivulet in order to save her, but he too drowned, the police official said, adding the goat swam to safety.

The bodies were fished out of the rivulet after their family members came to know about it. After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members and case has been registered.

For more Kota news, click here.