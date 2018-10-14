12-Year-old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

The 12-year-old boy was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing at a marriage-related ceremony in a village in Badaun.

Cities | | Updated: October 14, 2018 17:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
12-Year-old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

The incident took place in Abhaypur village during a 'tilak' ceremony (File)

Badaun: 

A 12-year-old boy was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing at a marriage-related ceremony in a village in Badaun, police said today.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said, "The incident took place yesterday night in Abhaypur village in Hazratpur police station area of the district, during a 'tilak' ceremony at the residence of Thakur Surendra Singh. It was during the celebratory firing, that Vivek (12) son of Thakur Pramod Singh was hit by a bullet."

Vivek succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

celebratory firingBadaunBadaun crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................