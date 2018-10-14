12-Year-old Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

The incident took place in Abhaypur village during a 'tilak' ceremony (File)

A 12-year-old boy was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing at a marriage-related ceremony in a village in Badaun, police said today.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said, "The incident took place yesterday night in Abhaypur village in Hazratpur police station area of the district, during a 'tilak' ceremony at the residence of Thakur Surendra Singh. It was during the celebratory firing, that Vivek (12) son of Thakur Pramod Singh was hit by a bullet."

Vivek succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered, he added.