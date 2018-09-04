12 More Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

Three people were killed each in Gonda and Kushinagar districts, two in Mirzapur and one person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Etah

Cities | | Updated: September 04, 2018 14:01 IST
As many as 226 houses/huts were damaged in Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

Lucknow: 

Twelve more people were killed and fourteen injured in overnight rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Tuesday.

According to reports, three people were killed each in Gonda and Kushinagar districts, two in Mirzapur and one person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Etah, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

"Twelve people were killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents, including in lightning strike, since Monday night," he said.

In this period, as many as 226 houses/huts were damaged.

