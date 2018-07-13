12 Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Observation Home, 5 Caught Later

The caretaker of the observation home and two security guards were having dinner when the inmates broke the window grill and fled.

Cities | | Updated: July 13, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
12 Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Observation Home, 5 Caught Later

The juveniles on the run are accused of murder and other crimes. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: 

As many as 12 juvenile delinquents fled from a government-run observation home in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district after breaking a window grill according to the police.

According to a police official, five of the juvenile delinquents were nabbed later.

The caretaker of the observation home and two security guards were having dinner when the inmates broke the window grill and fled last night, SHO of Sewar Police Station Anil Dariya said.

The seven juveniles who were still on the run were accused for murder, POCSO Act and other heinous crimes. Of them, three are from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gurgaon, the police said.

For more Jaipur news, click here.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Juvenile CriminalsJuvenile Observation HomeJuveniles

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceNawaz Sharif

................................ Advertisement ................................