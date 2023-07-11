111-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped, Forced To Marry Accused Teen: UP Police

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on June 30, the police said (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a 19-year-old man, whose family then tried to forcibly get the two married, a senior police official said on Tuesday, adding that nine people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on June 30 and a case was registered against one Sahil, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhinandan, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of one Anwar last evening and found the family and relatives of the accused preparing to forcibly get the girl married to the accused, he said.

The girl, in her statement, accused Sahil of raping her and alleged that eight others were planning to get her married forcibly, the SP said.

Based on the girl's statement, relevant sections of the law were added to the FIR and further legal action was initiated, he added.

Besides Sahil, all the eight people allegedly involved with the case have been arrested, the police said.