11 Killed As Truck Rams Into Autorickshaw In Jharkhand

The incident took place near Palmadipa village around 8:30 pm.
The passengers of the auto-rickshaw were returning home in Bharno from a fair on the occasion of Makar Shankranti in Bero in the district.
Eleven people were killed on the spot, while five suffered grievous injuries, Superintendent of Police Anshuman Kumar said.
The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital and then referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi.
Deputy Commissioner Sharvan Sahay amd SP Kumar rushed to the spot.
(With PTI inputs)