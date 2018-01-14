11 Killed As Truck Rams Into Autorickshaw In Jharkhand

The incident took place near Palmadipa village around 8:30 pm.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: January 14, 2018 23:51 IST
Gumla (Jharkhand):  Eleven people were killed and five injured when a speeding truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw on National Highway 43 on Sunday, police said.

The passengers of the auto-rickshaw were returning home in Bharno from a fair on the occasion of Makar Shankranti in Bero in the district.

Eleven people were killed on the spot, while five suffered grievous injuries, Superintendent of Police Anshuman Kumar said.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital and then referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi.

Deputy Commissioner Sharvan Sahay amd SP Kumar rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

