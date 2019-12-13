10-Year-Old Girl Killed After Wild Elephant Attacks Home In Chhattisgarh

The elephant entered the house in the early hours of Thursday (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was killed by a wild elephant at a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday in Girvani village, which falls under Raghunathnagar forest range on Chhattisgah-Uttar Pradesh border, a forest official said.

The victim's parents woke up to the sound of crashing and found that an elephant had destroyed a wall of their house, he said, adding that the couple fled the scene leaving their sleeping daughter Devkuwar behind.

The elephant entered the house, lifted the girl with its trunk and dashed her on the ground, killing her on the spot, the official said.

The girl's family has been provided an immediate relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given once all the formalities are completed, the official added.

Notably, the forested region of northern Chhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Balrampur, Surajpur, Jashpur and Korea districts, have witnessed several instances of human-elephant conflict in the recent past.