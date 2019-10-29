10 People Injured, Security Tightened In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Police has been deployed in the area to prevent communal tensions. (Representational)

Security measures have been intensified after a clash broke out between two groups over bursting of crackers in a village of Uttar Pradesh in Bulandshahr district, leaving 10 persons injured, the district police said today.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night. The clash broke out over a dispute on bursting of crackers, leaving 10 people injured from one group.

The condition of one person was said to be critical, while another also sustained a bullet injury, the police said.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village and a heavy deployment of police force has been made.

