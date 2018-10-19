10,000 Livestock Stuck In Himalayas Due To Snowfall Rescued After 3 Weeks

The livestock included sheep, goats and rare species of horses.

Around 10,000 livestock and 150 shepherds who got stuck in the Himalayas' Bara Bhangal area due to sudden snowfall earlier this month have safely crossed the Muraladhar pass on Thursday, news agency ANI reports. The livestock included sheep, goats and rare species of horses which were divided into 19 groups, with two to six shepherds per group. A police officer said that rescue operation is still on to rescue four more groups.

The administration of Kangra district had sent multiple teams from different locations to help and rescue them to safety.

"It was happy news yesterday when we came to know that 14 groups crossed over to the safe site from Thamsar and Moraladhar," Mr Kumar said.

"Today morning, another five came from Thamsar area. This means that 19 groups crossed over Thamsar and Moraladhar passes. 3-4 groups are still in transit and they are expected by tomorrow," he added.

Mr Kumar said that the rescue operation will be over by tomorrow evening.

On October 2, Mr Kumar had sent a request message to the chief secretary to provide helicopter for air dropping of ration for shepherds and cattle stuck due to snowfall.