No Positive Response For Marriage, Man Stabs Woman Several Times In Himachal: Cops

According to the police, the accused and victim are known to each other (Representational)

A woman was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by a youth at a local bus stand in Palampur under Kangra district on Saturday. The youth tried to kill the girl but a few alert passengers and passers-by overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The girl suffered deep wounds on her body and head and was shifted to Tanda Medical College (TMC) in a critical condition. From there she was later shifted to PGI and is currently said to be out of danger.

The crowd at the spot thrashed the accused and handed him over to police after which police registered a FIR against him under relevant sections.

According to the police, the accused and victim are known to each other and the accused was pressurizing the victim for marriage.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said, "In this incident, Manendra, a resident of Palampur, helped the victim and took her to hospital on his scooty. Taking immediate action police arrested the youth. The girl has been referred to Tanda Medical College and then to PGI to get better treatment soon. For now, she is said to be stable and after the doctor's approval, her statement will be registered."

Agnihotri also said that the weapon offence 'darati' has been recovered.

Taking about the accused relationship with the victim SP said, "Both are known to each other from the last five to six years and came in contact through social media. As per the accused statement for some time the girl was avoiding him and blocked him on social media platforms. He was trying to talk to her and also wanted to marry her but after not getting a positive response from her."

Briefing about the details of when the incident happened SP Shalini Agnihotri said, "On the day of the incident, the accused reached the bus stand as the girl -- after her classes -- arrived at the bus stand to board a bus for her village, Rajpur, the youth tried to talk her but after being avoided by her he attacked her multiple times with a 'darat' on the staircase of the bus stand.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet and has created a rage among the locals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)