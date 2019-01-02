1 Dead, 7 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi River In Odisha

They were returning after a picnic at the Light House in the Hukitola island at the Mahanadi river for the New Year.

Cities | | Updated: January 02, 2019 22:05 IST
The mechanised boat carrying 10 persons capsized in the Mahanadi. (REPRESENTATIONAL)


Paradip: 

A woman died and seven others were missing as a boat capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday, official sources said.

The incident took place when the mechanised boat carrying 10 persons capsized in the Mahanadi today evening, the collector of Kendrapara.

"One body has been recovered and seven others (are) missing. The fire brigade personnel and members of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have rushed to the spot for rescue operation," he added.

The dead woman was identified as Prabati Swaim, who, along with the other victims-- residents of Jagatsingpur's Kujang area--  was returning after a picnic at the Light House at Hukitola island of the Mahanadi river for the New Year.

The official added that rescue operations may be affected due to the darkness and the intense cold in the area. 

