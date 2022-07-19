1 Dead, 18 Injured After Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh: Police

According to the police, the bus was going to Meerut from Kanpur. (Representational)

A passenger was killed and 18 people were injured when a bus overturned in Etah after its driver lost control over the vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident took place in Harchandpur village under the Malavan police station area of the district.

The bus was going to Meerut from Kanpur, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said the accident took place late on Monday night when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray animal that came in front of the bus.

The victim was identified as Jaswant (45), a resident of the Kannauj district, he said.

Of the 18 injured, five were women, he said.

