Union Minister Jayant Sinha Conducts Surprise Inspection At City Airport The minister said that adopting VIP culture at the airport was "strict no", holding that airport premises were "equal for all".

Mr Sinha shared a few pictures on Twitter at the airport praising the facilities Chennai: Union Minister Jayant Sinha conducted a surprise inspection at the city airport here and expressed satisfaction over measures taken up by authorities under the Centre's 'Swachch Bharat' campaign.



The minister of state for civil aviation shared pictures of himself on social media, inspecting the premises and also visiting toilets and trolley area at the airport.



"Conducted a surprise cleanliness inspection at the @aaichnairport. Gratifying to see our facilities are adhering to @swachhbharat objectives", he wrote on Twitter.



The minister said that adopting VIP culture at the airport was "strict no", holding that airport premises were "equal for all".



"Airport premises and amenities are equal for all. Practicing VIP culture is a strict No!", he said in another tweet.



Before winding up his brief visit to the city, Mr Sinha also shared picture of him with an artwork at the airport, displaying the harvest festival Pongal in the background.



"Art and culture are synonymous with India. Beautiful artwork on display at @aaichnairport showcasing the festival of Pongal and our traditions", he said.



