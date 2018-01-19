Union Minister Jayant Sinha Conducts Surprise Inspection At City Airport

The minister of state for civil aviation shared pictures of himself on social media, inspecting the premises and also visiting toilets and trolley area at the airport.
"Conducted a surprise cleanliness inspection at the @aaichnairport. Gratifying to see our facilities are adhering to @swachhbharat objectives", he wrote on Twitter.
The minister said that adopting VIP culture at the airport was "strict no", holding that airport premises were "equal for all".
"Airport premises and amenities are equal for all. Practicing VIP culture is a strict No!", he said in another tweet.
"Art and culture are synonymous with India. Beautiful artwork on display at @aaichnairport showcasing the festival of Pongal and our traditions", he said.