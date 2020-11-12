Three Of Family Found Dead With Bullet Injuries In Chennai: Police

"Five police teams have been formed to investigate the case," police said. (Representational)

Three members of a family, including an elderly couple, were found dead with bullet injuries on their bodies, in Chennai's Sowcarpet area on Wednesday evening.

The police suspect someone close to the family shot them dead.

Those who died have been identified as Dali Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bai (70) and son Sheetal (42). The family had moved to the city from Rajasthan.

According to police sources the deaths came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the neighbourhood raised an alarm. She came to her parent's house after her calls to her father, Dali Chand, went unanswered.

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that a triple murder case has been reported. Vital clues have been retrieved and that the case would be cracked soon, he further added, after inspecting the crime scene.

"Five police teams have been formed to investigate the case," Mr Aggarwal said.

A dog squad has been pressed into service and experts, including finger print specialists, were on the job on the spot, he told reporters.

Another police personnel from the Elephant Gate Police Station told NDTV that investigators are examining the CCTV footage for details.

The relatives and friends of the victims are being enquired, Mr Aggarwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)