Over 100 Ecstasy Pills From France Seized At Chennai Airport

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city. (Representational)

The Customs department at the Chennai airport has seized a parcel containing 130 MDMA pills -- also known as ecstasy---when it arrived from France, officials said on Tuesday.

Department officials on opening the parcel at the foreign post office here seized Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch that had arrived from Poulainville, a town in North France.

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city.

As a follow up, a manhunt was launched to trace the individual but the house was found to be locked. Enquiries revealed that no one was residing in that house since March, the officials added.