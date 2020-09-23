Over 100 Ecstasy Pills From France Seized At Chennai Airport

Department officialsseized Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city. (Representational)

Chennai:

The Customs department at the Chennai airport has seized a parcel containing 130 MDMA pills -- also known as ecstasy---when it arrived from France, officials said on Tuesday.

Department officials on opening the parcel at the foreign post office here seized Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch that had arrived from Poulainville, a town in North France.

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city.

As a follow up, a manhunt was launched to trace the individual but the house was found to be locked. Enquiries revealed that no one was residing in that house since March, the officials added.

