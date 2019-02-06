Man Poses As PM's Office Official In Madras High Court, Arrested

The man was being questioned following an accident in the Madras High Court campus that involved his car.

A 33-year-old man who posed as an official of the Prime Minister's Office in Chennai was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody along with his car driver who caused an accident, police said.

The fake claim of the imposter that he was an "Assistant Commissioner-Protocol" in the PMO was exposed after police questioned him following an accident in the Madras High Court campus involving his car which hit a motorcycle and injured an advocate who was riding it, they said.

Another advocate, V Ananth who witnessed the accident filed a police complaint stating that when questioned, the man seated in the car's rear-- identified as M Prasad later-- gave incoherent replies and claimed to be a PMO official.

Also, his luxury car sported fancy stickers on the windscreen including "Airports Authority" and "Interpol."

After rushing his injured colleague to a hospital, the advocate in his complaint sought action against both the car driver, Mohan, and M Prasad who, he said, was an imposter.

A police official said following questioning, M Prasad's claim that he was a PMO official was disproved.

"Prasad was running a travel firm and during questioning it was established that he had made fake claims. He had a fake PMO Identity Card. He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody," the official told news agency PTI.

M Prasad's car driver who caused the accident has also been arrested and remanded to custody, the official said.

A case under several sections of the IPC has been filed and the driver also faces charges under the Motor Vehicles Act for causing an accident.