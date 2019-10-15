Daughter Lost On Welcoming Daughter-In-Law: Madras High Court On Techie Subhasree's Death

Subashree was killed after a hoarding fell on her and a truck crushed her (File Photo)

A daughter lost her life in the process of welcoming a daughter-in-law, the Madras High Court observed on Tuesday referring to the death of a woman techie in a road mishap in Chennai.

Subashree, who was riding a two-wheeler, fell on an arterial suburban road after a hoarding, put up for the wedding of a former AIADMK councillor's son, fell on her. She was then crushed to death by a truck.

Former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal was charged by the police on a complaint of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and was arrested in Krishnagiri district on September 27 after being on the run for over two weeks since the death of 23-year-old Subashree, which had triggered an outrage.

After Mr Jayagopal pleaded that he had no role in installing the hoardings, Justice CV Karthikeyan sought to know why he went missing for 12 days after the incident if he had done nothing wrong.

Mr Jayagopal moved the high court seeking bail after a lower court had rejected his relief.

In his petition, the former councillor of a local body claimed that the banners were put up by his party cadres along the arterial road for his son's marriage out of ''love and affection'' and that he had no role in it.

When the plea of Mr Jayagopal and his brother-in-law Meganathan came up for a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Karthikeyan said that in the process of welcoming a daughter-in-law, another daughter (Subashree) was killed.

Justice Karthikeyan then adjourned the hearing of the petition until October 17.

