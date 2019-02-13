High Court Junks Plea Seeking Action For Not Playing Anthem In PM Event

The petitioner said that neither Tamil nor the national anthem was played in the function.

The Madras High Court Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against the Tamil Nadu chief secretary for not playing the national anthem at a recent function in which the prime minister participated, noting that even the petitioner had not said it was mandatory.

When the plea came up before a division bench comprising justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, the petitioner said neither Tamil (an invocation song to mother Tamil) nor the national anthem was played when Narendra Modi took part in the event to lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS at Madurai on January 27.

Citing a Union Home Ministry circular that outlines state events where the national anthem should be played, the petitioner said and submitted that neither the Tamil nor the national anthem was played despite the presence of Constitutional authorities like Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the function.

Though the circular outlined events where the national anthem should be played, punishments for violations were not prescribed, the petitioner Selvi Vembu, who claimed to be a social activist, said.

She sought a direction to the Home Affairs Ministry to frame guidelines and prescribe punishments for violations.

After hearing her plea, the bench said the petitioner had not disclosed any particulars to support her contention that she is a social activist.

The court dismissed the petition, pointing out that even according to her, the Home Ministry circular on events where the national anthem should be played was not mandatory.