Korean Women Caught In Chennai Trying To Smuggle 24 Kg Gold Under Clothes

Two Korean women passengers were detained for allegedly smuggling 24 kg of gold worth Rs 8 crore by the customs department at the Anna International Terminal today, officials said.

The customs officials detained two South Korean women who were found walking in a suspicious manner as if they were carrying a heavy load.

Acting on specific inputs, the air intelligence unit personnel of the department intercepted the passengers who arrived from Hong Kong, an official press release said.

A personal examination of the two revealed 12 gold bars weighing one kg each concealed in their inner garments, it said.

The women were detained and the gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, it added.

The two have been identified as Hanbyoul Jung (26) and Eunyoung Kim (26), belonging to the Republic of Korea. They had arrived from Hongkong Via Cathay Pacific flight CX 631.

