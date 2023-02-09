Gold Worth Rs 2.03 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport

About 3,953 grams of gold worth about Rs 2.03 crore was seized from three passengers at the airport here, Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, M Mathew Jolly said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence, the Chennai Air Customs officials intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Malaysia on February 8 and found in his checked-in baggage, 4 gold ingots of 24K purity weighing 2,200 gm valued at Rs 1.13 crore. The gold ingots, concealed in a mixer, were seized and the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, Mr Jolly said in a press release.

In another incident, an Indian national who arrived from Dubai on Wednesday was found carrying five numbers of gold strips of 24K purity weighing 383 grams valued at Rs 19.65 lakh, in his baggage.

In the third incident, the Customs officers detected 4 gold strips of 24K purity kept in the baggage of an Indian national who arrived from Doha. The golden strips weighed 1,370 grams and were valued at Rs 70.28 lakh. The passenger was arrested and later released on bail, according to the release.

The seizures were made under the Customs Act 1962, the release said, adding further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)