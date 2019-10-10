Exotic Pythons, Lizards Seized From Chennai Airport, 2 Detained: Cops

The reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia

Exotic species of pythons and lizards were seized on Thursday at Chennai International Airport by Customs officials. Two men were detained in this connection.

Among the reptiles seized include- a green tree python, one scrub python, two black tree monitor lizards, five emerald tree monitor lizards, two blue-spotted tree monitor lizards, one Reisinger tree monitor and four sailfin lizards.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Parvez, 36, and Mohammad Akbar, 28.

Based on information that wild animals are likely to be smuggled from Kuala Lumpur, officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) maintained a special alert and vigil to arrest the smugglers according to a statement by Customs.

"On questioning, the arrested persons informed that these bags were given to them by someone outside Kuala Lumpur airport with instructions to hand them over to someone outside the Chennai airport who would identify them," said the Customs Department.

The reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.