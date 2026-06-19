Environmental Clearance Revoked For Rs 2,000-Crore Chennai Housing Project

In a major setback to real estate major Brigade Enterprises, the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has revoked the environmental clearance granted for its proposed Rs 2,000-crore residential project near Chennai, citing non-compliance with a key environmental condition.

The project, which envisages around 1,400 housing units in Perumbakkam near the ecologically sensitive Pallikaranai marshland, has been at the centre of a prolonged controversy over its proximity to protected wetlands and the potential impact on flood mitigation and biodiversity.

According to the SEIAA order, the action follows a communication from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, who informed the authority that Brigade had commenced construction activities without obtaining mandatory permission from the Wetland Authority, a specific condition attached to the environmental clearance granted in January.

The Wetland Authority pointed out that Condition No. 9 of the clearance explicitly required the project proponent to obtain permission from the Wetland Authority before commencing work, wherever applicable. However, construction activities had allegedly begun without securing such approval, amounting to a violation of the environmental clearance conditions.

In its order, the SEIAA noted: "The project proponent shall get due permission from the Wetland Authority before commencement of the work, if applicable." The authority concluded that the condition had not been complied with and proceeded to revoke the environmental clearance granted to Brigade Enterprises for the project in Perumbakkam village in Chengalpattu district.

The order further referred to another condition in the environmental clearance which warned that failure to comply with any of the stipulated conditions could result in withdrawal of the clearance and action under the Environment Protection Act.

The project has faced sustained opposition from environmental activists, who contend that the site falls within the broader Pallikaranai marsh ecosystem, parts of which have been recognised as a Ramsar site of international importance. Critics have argued that large-scale construction in the area could adversely affect the marshland's role in flood moderation, groundwater recharge and biodiversity conservation.

The controversy had earlier reached the Madras High Court, which ordered a halt to construction following a petition filed by an AIADMK functionary questioning the legality of the approvals granted to the project.

The project also triggered political controversy during the previous DMK regime, with allegations that planning approvals had been granted despite the land falling within a wetland management zone. The state government had denied any wrongdoing and maintained that due procedures had been followed.

Brigade Enterprises had earlier rejected allegations that the project encroached upon protected wetlands, maintaining that the development was being undertaken on privately owned patta land and in accordance with applicable regulations.

The company has not yet issued a fresh statement following the SEIAA's decision to revoke the environmental clearance. However, the latest order is likely to significantly complicate the future of one of the largest residential developments proposed in the rapidly expanding southern suburbs of Chennai.