Chennai Feels Mild Tremors As 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bay Of Bengal

The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal (Representational)

Mild tremors were felt in pockets of Chennai post noon today following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal. Residents in Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Mylapore and Alwarpet say they felt slight tremors for a few seconds. These are areas closer to the sea.

Peppity Jasmin Sutha, a resident of Valmiki Nagar, closer to the beach along the East Coast Road told NDTV, "I was on my bed. I felt a force. I thought perhaps my daughter joined me on the bed, but there was none and then I realised it must have been a tremor."

Many have taken to social media sharing their experience. However, there are no reports of any damage to life or property.

Giving specific details of the earthquake, The National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296km SSE of kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India."

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 296km SSE of kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/6qwi4D40KO@ndmaindia@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/dLB55CDm36 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2021

The quake, reported at 12.35 pm, was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal and was about 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km east northeast of Chennai, it said.