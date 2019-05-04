Drunk Driver Kills Two Pedestrians, Injures Another In Chennai

The man, a driver by profession, was heavily drunk and could not control the vehicle. (Representational)

A man, in a drunk state, in Chennai allegedly rammed his car into pedestrians, killing two and injuring one, before he hit a compound wall on Friday, the police said.

Some locals who witnessed the accident in Padi area of the city dragged the driver out of the SUV after it crashed, beat him up and handed him over to the police, who arrested him.

The man, a driver by profession, was heavily drunk and could not control the vehicle, resulting in the accident, a police official said.

The car first hit a woman and later a 52-year old man, both of whom were returning from an eatery, before knocking down another woman.

The injured woman is being treated at a government hospital and is stable, the official added.

A case of culpable homicide (304 IPC Part II), dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol (Motor Vehicles Act) has been filed against the man, the police said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.