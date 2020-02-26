DMK Will Probe J Jayalalithaa's Death If Voted To Power: MK Stalin

The term of the commission probing J Jayalalithaa's death was extended 7 times, Mr Stalin said (File)

DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday said if his party comes back to power in Tamil Nadu in a year's time, the mysterious death of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa will be probed.

Speaking at a function, Mr Stalin said it was Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who said there is mystery in Ms Jayalalithaa's death and there should be a judicial probe.

Mr Stalin said Chief Minister K Palaniswami in 2017 had announced a Commission of Inquiry under retired Justice A Arumughaswamy to probe the circumstances leading to Ms Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.

J Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 after being in hospital for around 75 days.

Mr Panneerselvam who was leading a faction of AIADMK had raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding J Jayalalithaa's death.

According to Mr Stalin, the Commission was to submit its report in three months time but it is yet to do the same even after three years.

The term of the commission was extended seven times, Mr Stalin said.

Mr Stalin said when his party comes to power, the death of J Jayalalithaa will be probed as the chief minister of a state died under mysterious circumstances.