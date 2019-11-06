Food Delivery Man, 4 Others Arrested For Assaulting Customer In Chennai

The deliveryman, D Rajesh Khanna called his friends who assaulted Balaji (Representational)

On Sunday city police detained five persons including a deliveryman of food aggregator Swiggy in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai for assaulting a customer after an argument over late delivery of an order, said police.

According to police, a Swiggy customer named Balaji on Sunday night placed an order and he also raised a complaint with the company's customer care department over delayed delivery.

When the food delivery person delivered the food at Balaji's residence, an argument began and resulted in physical assault.

The deliveryman, D Rajesh Khanna called his friends who assaulted Balaji.

Balaji later lodged a police complaint.

According to D Rajesh Khanna, his father was unwell and he had taken him along for delivery. Khanna also alleged Balaji was drunk and did not give correct location resulting in delayed delivery.

The police later released all of them after a stern warning.

A food delivery person had earlier been caught on camera eating a customer's food in Tamil Nadu some time back. The video had gone viral.

