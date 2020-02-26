Chennai School Spends 5 Lakh To Save 80-Year-Old Tree, Home To Parrots

The 80-year-old tree has now become a home to scores of parrots.

The Doveton Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai has spent around five lakh rupees to save an 80-year-old Rain Tree on it's campus. The tree at the centre of the campus that had turned weak a few years ago due to old age, now has iron girders supporting it erected over a concrete foundation to prevent it from falling.

The attempt has rejuvenated the old tree giving it a new lease of life.

The schools has named the tree "The Parrotage." Speaking to NDTV, H E Wilkins, Chairman of Doveton Group of Schools said its worth the investment. He added "We have hundreds of trees on campus which make the place cooler. The environment is full of oxygen and this (tree) will add to the health and intelligence of students."

The tree has now become a home for scores of parrots. The children and visitors enjoy watching parrots perched on the holes of the trunk squawking, whistling and feeding the chicks.

The schools has named the tree "The Parrotage" with a pictorial name board perched atop. There is also a food tray for birds which can be accessed using the ladder put up. There are also water pots for the winged visitors.

There is also a food tray for birds which can be accessed using the ladder put up.Chennai lost more than a lakh trees in 2016 when cyclone Vardah hit the city. The school's attempt to save the tree in this context, environmentalists say will have a positive impact among hundreds of children studying on the campus. Jayashree Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of Care Earth said, "The school's spirit to protect, rejuvenate and restore brings lots of hope. This will raise awareness among children."

Watching the tree being saved, from close quarters, Thaen Roja, a Class XI students said, "Our school gives importance to growing trees. We are proud of it. Trees are like oxygen factories. They also control soil erosion. They give shade, shelter and also become a habitat for many birds."

Aishwarya, another student added, "We should not destroy any trees. We don't have any rights to do it. We have to co-exist with the environment. We should also provide dwelling place for every life."