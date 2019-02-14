Chennai Scholar Makes Eco-Friendly Sanitary Pads That 'Can Be Flushed'

Preethi Ramadoss said her love for environment prompted her to design the eco-friendly pad.

A research scholar from Chennai has designed biodegradable sanitary pad which does not contain plastics and can degrade within a month.

Preethi Ramadoss, scholar from the Department of Crystal Growth Centre of Anna University, said that her love for the environment prompted her to make eco-friendly sanitary napkins.

"Complications face by women during periods and my love for the environment inspired me to make this napkin. It degrades within a month and can also be flushed in the toilet," she said.

The sanitary napkin, made of cellulose derivatives, has turmeric, vetiver, neem and lemon extracts, Ms Ramadoss said. The product was then tested against common pathogens responsible for bacterial vaginosis in women.

Last year on International Women's Day, the government launched oxo-biodegradable sanitary pads 'Suvidha' that were priced at Rs 2.50 per pad and were made available at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi centres. The biodegradable pads were aimed at ensuring 'Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha' for women who couldn't afford it.