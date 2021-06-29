Chennai Malls, Shopping Districts Reopen Amid Delta Plus Scare

Many gold merchants said the lockdown was a difficult phase

Malls, textile and jewellery showrooms reopened in Chennai Monday after weeks of shutdown triggered by the second wave of the pandemic even as the Centre called for "stringent" response to the rapidly spreading Delta Plus Covid variant.

The city's Express Avenue mall reopened all its showrooms - more than 200 of them - with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

"We have vaccinated all employees working at the mall. They have to produce their vaccine certificate as they enter the premises," Munish Khanna, the mall's Chief Revenue Officer, told NDTV.

At a footware showroom in the mall, Ananya and her friend Harini couldn't wait to buy their favourite pair. It was a refreshing break after being holed up in their homes since December, they said.

"I felt alive after stepping into the mall. It feels really good. We have been shopping online but the experience of shopping at the store is very different," Ananya said, speaking to NDTV.

At another apparel store, Nishat, a fashion stylist, was seen busy picking out her outfits. A self-confessed shopaholic, Nishat felt safe at the mall.

"I am not an online person. I come to this mall regularly. They have taken all safety protocols. I feel safe here," she told NDTV.

Not very far away, at T Nagar - Chennai's commercial hub and a bustling shopping district - many gold merchants said the lockdown was a difficult phase.

"The ground reality is that we have to pay interest to the banks. Overheads are high and we have to pay salaries and rents. We get no depreciation," Balaji Srinivasan, Public Relations Officer of Challani Jewellery Mart explained.

The daily coronavirus tally of Tamil Nadu's capital has been hovering around 500 for a few days now. But with the Delta variant accounting for 90% of the cases in Chennai between mid April and early May, authorities are worried.

"The public should understand their contribution to following protocols for permitted activities. Covid-appropriate behaviour is critical. They should take advantage of vaccination, particularly the vulnerable groups," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan cautioned.

While malls, textile and gold traders see the unlocking as a new beginning and hope for a good revival ahead of the Diwali season, it is a calculated risk the new government has to take to strike a balance between life and livelihood.