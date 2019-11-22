Chennai Girl, 6, Solves Rubik's Cube With Blindfold On

Sarah completed the Rubik Cube in 2 minutes 7 seconds.

Six-year-old Chennai girl attempted to set a Guinness World record on Friday by solving Rubik's cube puzzle with blindfold within two minutes.

Sarah, dressed up in school uniform and wearing her blindfold, solved (2x2) Rubik's cube with while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds.

Talking about the talent of the budding genius, Charles, Sarah's father told news agency ANI that at a very young age she started solving aptitude questions and after which they took her for proper training and classes.

"She has already made a world record. Now she is striving for Guinness World Record. Sarah was excellent in problem-solving and aptitude questions. After realising this, we nurtured her and provided her with proper training. She can solve multiple kinds of cubes and not just one," he said while speaking to ANI.

With a wide smile on her face, Sarah also spoke to ANI and said she is "happy to be a part of such an event."

The Rubik's Cube originally called the "Magic Cube" is a 3-D mechanical twisty puzzle invented and licensed by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974.

In a classic 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube, each of the six faces is covered by nine stickers, traditionally white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. The structure of the cubelets enables each face to turn independently, mixing up the colours.

For the puzzle to be solved, each face must be returned to series of one colour.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.