Pics: Chennai Airport's New Terminal To Be Unveiled This Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal of Chennai airport on Saturday, built at Rs 1,260 crore.

The new terminal at Chennai airport will increase its passenger capacity.

The new integrated terminal building of the Chennai airport sports a swanky look reflecting the Tamil culture, shows photos released by the authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal on Saturday, which has been built at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore.

"The new integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It's also a reflection of the government's commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers," the civil aviation ministry tweeted.

The T-2 (Phase-1) building will increase the airport's passenger capacity from 23 million to 30 million per year.

PM Modi shared the glimpses of the new terminal on Twitter and said it will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. "It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," he tweeted.

Check out more pics of the new terminal here:

The design of the new terminal also incorporates traditional features like Kolam, a form of rangoli or decorative art found at the entrance of south Indian homes, besides sarees, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.
