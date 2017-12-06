Actor Vishal Fights Back On RK Nagar, Tweets President, PM Actor Vishal said he was first told that his nomination papers for Chennai's RK Nagar by-election had been rejected, then that they had been accepted and then finally late into the night, rejected again

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Actor Vishal goes to the election office to file his nomination for RK Nagar by-election (File) Chennai: Actor Vishal, disqualified from contesting the RK Nagar by-election in Tamil Nadu, tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, saying he hopes "justice prevails." He addressed them as "To the people I look up to," and said he was bringing to their notice the fact that his nomination for the December 21 by-election was "first accepted and later rejected."



"Totally unfair," said the popular actor, who is not giving up. He met the state's chief electoral officer today and urged him to reconsider the decision. He also plans to meet Tamil Nadu's Governor Banwarilal Purohit to "lodge a complaint," he said. To the people, I look upto, Hon @narendramodi & Hon @rashtrapatibhvn



I am Vishal,I hope u r aware of wats happening in the RK Nagar Election process in Chennai.



My nomination was accepted & later rejected. Totally unfair. I bring this to your notice & I hope justice prevails. - Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2017

Late last night he had tweeted: "5th Dec 2016, #Amma died, 5th Dec, 2017, #Democracy died...."



On Tuesday, Vishal has said, he was first told that his nomination papers had been rejected, then that they had been accepted and then finally late into the night, rejected again.



Officials have said that the film actor's nomination papers only had "valid" signatures of eight proposers, not the 10 needed. Two people listed by Vishal in his form as proposers had complained that their signatures had been forged, they alleged.



"If two people made a complaint that signatures were forged then they should have addressed that in front of the candidate... they should asked me... accepting one side of the argument is not right," Vishal said, adding that, "I'm not disappointed that I'm not going to contest an election. I'm disappointed in the entire system right now. They need to give a proper answer; they can't just give me a letter."

RK Nagar by-poll: Actor Vishal briefly sat on a dharna against cancellation of his nomination (File)



Vishal's entry into the fray was seen as a danger sign for the AIADMK as he belongs to Andhra Pradesh and so could've cut the Telugu votes.



The nomination papers of Ms Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar were also rejected on Tuesday.



Also contesting the RK by-election are sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran as an independent candidate, and the DMK's Marudhu Ganesh, an RK Nagar local, seen as the man to beat.



The DMK wants to win RK Nagar to bolster its claim that the ruling party has lost popular support after the death of Ms Jayalalithaa.



