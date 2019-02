111 kg of pangolin scales, 160 kg of dried sea horses were seized by customs officials.

Dried sea horses, pangolin scales and other marine species worth 7 crore have been seized in Chennai by customs officials who have also detained two smugglers.

Among the marine species seized were 111 kg of pangolin scales, 160 kg of dried sea horses, 180 kg of pipe fish, and 5 kg of sea cucumber, news agency ANI reported.