Tragedy struck at a mall in Chandigarh after a toy train toppled and crushed a 10-year-old to death.

The child was leaning out of the window when the compartment of the toy train toppled to its right at Elante Mall, showed CCTV footage. The child suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

The police have filed an FIR and arrested its driver. The toy train has also been seized.