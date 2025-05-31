Steam Engines That Run Darjeeling's Iconic Toy Train Turn 125

The steam engine-powered narrow-gauge railway known as the toy train or Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a train service from the New Jalpaiguri railhead near Siliguri to the hill station of Darjeeling, has achieved a major milestone. The steam engines that run the toy train have turned 125, and they continue to function even today, hauling trains daily.

The DHR, through its journey, climbs nearly 2,200 metres, and the vintage British-built B-Class steam locomotives are deployed on the heritage services available from Siliguri and Darjeeling. These steam engines that have been around since the early 1900s are perhaps the oldest surviving locomotives in India.

The unmissable charm, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Steam Engine chugging along the mountainside, struggling up the mountain slope, brings back memories of a bygone era in the history of Indian railways. Nostalgia fills the air as the sounds of the musical rhythm of the chugging of the steam engine truly showcase the heritage of the 125-year-old steam engines of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway started its services in 1881 and is over 140 years old.

The trains climb more than 2,000 meters into the mountains daily along the Hill Cart Road from New Jalpaiguri near Siliguri to Darjeeling. The Director of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Rishav Choudhary, told NDTV, "First of all, it's not just 125 years, it is way more than that. We started our services in 1881, so some of our locomotives, which are running, are turning 125 years old. Recently, a month ago, we celebrated the 125th anniversary of our oldest running locomotives."

"As far as the services are concerned, I would like to tell you that this is one of the only few railways in the world which has regular steam services for passengers. Very few railways in the world have steam services, and those that have them are only heritage runs...We have daily runs. This year, we have introduced a morning joyride at 7:15 in the morning, and we have had a tremendous response to that," he added.

It is a huge challenge for the DHR staff to keep the steam engines fit for hauling trains as they turn 125. The stars of the show perform only when the few engineers bring all their skills and expertise together. Regular refurbishments, some good old Indian 'jugaad', and dedicated engineers at the Tindharia workshop have kept the charm alive by making sure the engines generate enough power to handle the slopes that it traverses.

"The steam locomotive and the DHR as a whole are a big part of the people of Darjeeling. We at Darjeeling Himalayan Railways strive to better it. We are introducing newer technologies at the Tindharia workshop, where we maintain our locomotives and at the steam loco sheds at Siliguri and Darjeeling," Rishav Choudhary told NDTV.

"We have expert engineers as well as loco pilots who continuously monitor the progress of the steam locomotive despite being 125 years old. All of these locomotives are running well only because of the efforts and the tireless nights that these loco pilots and engineers spend at the sheds and the workshop. We meticulously monitor every detail of the locomotive to ensure that it keeps on running well," Mr Choudhary added.

For tourists, the steam engine brings back memories of Hindi films that have immortalised the DHR.

From films like Aradhna, where in the song 'Meri Sapno Ki Rani', superstar Rajesh Khanna serenades Sharmila Tagore, who is aboard the DHR train, to Shahrukh Khan in 'Dil Hai Mera Deewana' in the opening song of the film, 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' to more recently Saif Ali Khan in 'Parineeta' where he is on the train in the song 'Kasto Mazza', the DHR has a recall value for tourists from India and across the world. The film industry has often used it as a backdrop for romance, which the railway offers.

Sanjana Sawant, a tourist from Mumbai who is visiting Darjeeling, told NDTV, "This experience was a lot of fun. Earlier, we had seen it in movies, and now we are seeing it in front of us."

The toy train is beautiful, and it feels great to be at the highest railway station in India. It's a great experience, adds Sandeep Sawant, another tourist.

Shashikant Salunkhe, another tourist, said, "I had seen that song 'Meri Sapno Ki Rani' and immediately realised that the song was filmed on this train." Brij Gupta, a tourist from Delhi, told NDTV, "I took the toy train ride, and it was a great experience to come to the highest railway station in India. I enjoyed it."

Gaurav Raje, a tourist from Surat in Gujarat, told NDTV, "It was a one-of-a-kind experience." "This was once in a lifetime. It is a different feeling. It certainly feels like nostalgia, and I am enjoying the toy train experience here."

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, originally run on the steam engine, is now also hauled by diesel locomotives that run the services for tourists to enjoy a glimpse of the past, and the heritage associated with this mountain railway that is celebrating 125 years of existence.