Search Operation Launched In Punjab After Movement Of 4 Suspicious Men

The search operation was launched in Pathankot and Gurdaspur after movement of four suspicious men was reported and an abandoned car was found.

Chandigarh | | Updated: November 24, 2018 10:18 IST
Search operation being carried in and around Saidipur village in Pathankot. (Representative)


Chandigarh: 

A search operation was launched by the Punjab Police and other security agencies the frontier districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur after movement of four suspicious men was reported and an abandoned car was found, authorities said today.

Police officials said the search operation was being carried in and around Saidipur village in Pathankot district.

A white Maruti-Suzuki Alto car with Jammu and Kashmir registration number was found near the Bamiyal area. The police said the suspected men abandoned the vehicle and fled after police personnel asked them to stop for checking at a police barrier.

On November 14, another massive search operation was carried out in the frontier areas in Punjab after four suspected terrorists hijacked a taxi at gunpoint.

The Punjab Police was placed on alert last week after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists "could be moving towards Delhi" from the state.

