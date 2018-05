Police has sent his body for post-mortem and registered a case (Representational)

A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself with a revolver and live-streamed the entire incident on his Facebook in Punjab's Phagwara. The man, identified as Sandeep Singh, is a former panchayat member.Police said Sandeep, a resident of nearby Chachoki village, shot himself inside a temple.Urban Estate police post in-charge Mikhtiar Singh said that he was depressed. Sandeep's parents were settled in Canada and he lived all alone in his house. Police has sent his body for post-mortem and registered a case.(With PTI inputs)