Meet This Chess Champ From Chandigarh. She's Only 4

Saanvi Aggarwal, 4, studies in kindergarten, but knows all the right moves on a chess board. Born in Chandigarh, the little chess champ, recently travelled to Karnataka to participate in the 32nd National U-7 Open Girls Chess Championship. She finished at second spot in Under-5 category and qualified for the Asian Youth U-6 Chess Championship, to be held in 2019.



Earlier in May, she had won the title in the U-7 category at the Chandigarh Girls Chess Championships to qualify for the U-5 championship.

In an interview with ANI, the 4-year-old said, "My parents taught me how to play Chess and made me practice on the computer. With time I learnt all levels and started winning them."

Her coach Nitin Rathore said she has the capability to win Asian and World titles in future.

"She has a lot of potential to win Asian and World titles in the future. She perfectly knows all the attacking moves in chess," he said.

The 32nd National U-7 Open Girls Chess Championship was organised by the United Karnataka Chess Association under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation in Karnataka's Tumkur from July 16-24.

Last month, Chennai's 12-year-old Praggnanandhaa became the world's second youngest chess grandmaster. This was his third Grand Master. He won his first Grand Master norm at the World Junior Championships in Tarvisio in November 2017. He achieved his second norm by winning the Herkalion Fischer Memorial Grand Master Norm tournament in Greece in April earlier this year.

He missed out on becoming the youngest ever by three months with Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine holding the record of being the youngest Grand Master in the world at 12 years, 7 months - a feat achieved in 2002.