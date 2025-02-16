5 Months, 48 Games, No Winner: A Chess Battle Under Spy Agency KGB's Shadow

Forty years ago, one of the longest and most controversial chess matches in history came to an abrupt end. The 1984-85 World Chess Championship between defending champion Anatoly Karpov and challenger Garry Kasparov was abandoned after 48 games, sparking debates that continue to this day. The five-month battle was more than just a contest of skill - it was a battle of personalities, politics and ideologies in the heart of the Soviet Union - and rumours of massive involvement by the country's dreaded spy agency, the KGB.

The Announcement

On February 15, 1985, the chess world was stunned when FIDE President Florencio Campomanes announced the termination of the match, citing player fatigue. Russian-born chess grandmaster Gennadi "Genna" Sosonko told CNN, "We were listening to the Swiss radio, we were analysing the opposition, when we heard that Campomanes stopped the match." "'Well, well, well, how is this possible?'" Sosonko recalled.

At the time of its suspension, Karpov led 5-3 in the first-to-six-wins format, but Kasparov had just secured back-to-back victories, shifting momentum in his favour. With the reigning champion visibly exhausted, many believed Kasparov was on the verge of a historic comeback. The abrupt cancellation fuelled suspicions about external interference.

The Clash

The championship reflected Soviet power struggles. Karpov, a disciplined product of the Soviet chess system, represented the old guard. Kasparov, aggressive and ambitious, symbolised the younger, reformist generation. As a half-Jewish, half-Armenian outsider from Baku, he was less favoured by Soviet authorities.

"There was something of a clash of titans here, in stylistic view," Andrew Soltis, American grandmaster and chess historian, told CNN. "Kasparov represented a more aggressive, dynamic style."

"Even at that time in the Soviet Union, everybody knew that Kasparov was young, ambitious. Not a dissident, but someone who was representative of the new wave," Mr Sosonko said.

Chess in the Soviet Union was a matter of national prestige. Since 1948, Soviet players had dominated the world championship, with only Bobby Fischer breaking the streak in 1972. The government invested heavily in chess, seeing it as a propaganda tool, and Soviet grandmasters enjoyed special privileges, including high salaries, luxury cars, and exclusive access to foreign currency.

The KGB's Alleged Role

Speculations about KGB involvement have lingered for decades. As Karpov's position weakened, Soviet authorities reportedly grew worried about the optics of their champion losing to Kasparov.

Rumours suggest that FIDA president Campomanes, accused by some of being a Soviet sympathiser, may have acted under KGB pressure. Though never conclusively proven to be a KGB agent, he was widely perceived as being aligned with Soviet interests.

During the Cold War, Soviet dominance in chess was a symbol of intellectual superiority. The Soviet Union had invested heavily in its chess programme, and Karpov was their trusted representative. Kasparov, despite being a product of the same system, was known for his independent thinking. Kasparov, a young player from Azerbaijan, was seen as unpredictable and potentially difficult to control.

Kasparov has long claimed that the match's cancellation was politically motivated. According to him, Soviet authorities, including the KGB, feared losing their long-time champion Karpov, who was closely aligned with the government.

The Decision To Terminate

By early 1985, Karpov had lost 10 kgs over five months, suffering from exhaustion and struggling with sleep. His supporters argued that cancelling the match was in his best interest. Kasparov, however, saw it as sabotage - an attempt to extend Karpov's reign and prevent his imminent collapse.

Mr Soltis recalled, "Karpov had become a shell of the player that he once was. And the final, if that happened, I would have bet heavily on Kasparov."

Despite protests from Kasparov, the decision was final. A rematch was scheduled later that year under revised rules. Kasparov eventually won in 1985, and became the youngest world champion in history at age 22. He went on to dominate the chess world for the next two decades.

The abandoned 1984-85 match remains one of the most debated moments in chess history. While FIDE maintains that health concerns were the primary reason for stopping the match, many believe it was a political decision aimed at preserving the Soviet establishment's control over the sport.

Even today, chess remains a tool of political influence in Russia. "The Russians are trying to use sports as a political weapon," Mr Soltis told CNN. "A leopard can't change its spots."