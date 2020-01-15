Man Confesses To Killing 2 Women On Live TV, Arrested Mid-Show: Police

The accused was arrested while the programme was still on air (Representational)

A man, who "confessed" to killing two women over the last 10 years on live TV, was arrested mid-show from a news channel studio on Tuesday, the police said.

In the television programme, the 31-year-old accused, Maninder Singh, who is a cab driver, said he had killed his live-in partner on New Year's eve.

Sarabjit Kaur, a 27-year-old nurse, was allegedly killed inside a hotel room. "I killed her (Sarabjit Kaur) because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law's brother," Maninder Singh told the news channel.

The accused, who is a former murder convict, is currently out on bail and has also confessed to another killing in 2010, in Karnal.

He said he had killed a woman, Renu, in Karnal. "She was also having an affair with a man from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The accused was arrested while the programme was still on air as police rushed into the studio.

Haryana Police had arrested him for the 2010 killing. He was convicted by a trial court, but was released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.