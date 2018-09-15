Khalistani Terror Group Claims Blast At Jalandhar Police Station

The authenticity of the letter could not be ascertained (Representational)

A pro-Khalistan terrorist group has claimed responsibility behind the low-intensity blasts at a police station in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Friday night.

A purported letter mentioning 'Bhindranwale Tigers Force of Khalistan' on its letterhead, which went viral on social media on Saturday, said it took the responsibility of the four low-intensity blasts that took place at the Maqsudan police station.

Though the authenticity of the letter could not be ascertained, the letter warned police officials not to harass people.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Police Commissioner P K Sinha said he was aware of the letter and the claims of the letter would be verified. "We have taken the cognizance of this letter and this will be part of our investigation," Mr Sinha told PTI.

The blasts at the police station left the station house officer and head constable with minor injuries. State Director General of Police (DGP) Suresh Arora had visited the spot on Friday night to take stock of the situation.

Besides, a forensic team from the Punjab police, an investigation team of the National Security Guard visited the police station on Saturday to examine the kind of material used in the blast, Mr Sinha added.