Holi 2018: Holi Celebrated With Traditional Fanfare In Punjab, Haryana

Colours of all hues, the smell of gulal and joyous spirit pervaded streets as people in the twin states and their common capital Chandigarh celebrated Holi.
People exchanged greetings, visited friends and relatives, savoured the festive sweet gujia, and smeared gulal on each other's face.
Police personnel were deployed across the two states and Chandigarh to keep a watch on anti-social elements.
