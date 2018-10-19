Model Files Rape Complaint Against Suspended Chandigarh Police Officer

Phogat has been booked under sections of rape and criminal intimidation (Representational)

A case has been registered against a Chandigarh Police sub-inspector for allegedly raping a 25-year-model from Mumbai, the police said today. The survivor has alleged that the accused has objectionable photos and videos of her.

The survivor has alleged that the accused, Naveen Phogat, raped her in June. He used the objectionable content to allegedly blackmail the woman to get sexual favours from her in lieu of getting her money back from a man who had fraudulently transferred Rs 12 lakh from her account, the police said.

Phogat was suspended in August this year for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh in a Bitcoin forgery case, they said.