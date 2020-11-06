Chandigarh Bans Sale, Use Of Crackers With Immediate Effect

Ahead of the Diwali festival, Chandigarh administration banned sale, use of crackers (Representational)

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Chandigarh administration on Friday banned the sale and use of crackers of all types with immediate effect and said that any violation will result in legal action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on the undersigned as Chairperson of the Disaster Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority. I hereby order, a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh," the order by the UT adminstration reads.

"These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of covid-19, due to the polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers," the order states.

The order said the ban will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

"Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the 1PC and other provisions as applicable," the order stated.